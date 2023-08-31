Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Important Information Revealed

Marvel’s Spider-Man fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the exclusive PS5 game, and now some important information has been revealed. As one of the biggest releases of the last months of 2023, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has high expectations. With two web-slingers, an angry symbiote, and a city of New York more beautiful than ever, Insomniac has gone all out on their next installment.

However, it seems that fitting the Big Apple and superheroes onto an SSD is quite a challenge. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be a heavyweight on the PS5, although not as much as some other games. With a size of “only” 98GB at launch, it falls short of the real SSD killers like Star Wars Jedi Survivor (135GB) or the combo of Call of Duty MW2 and Warzone 2. This information comes from the packaging of the collector’s edition PS5, which features the game.

The collector’s edition, including a stunning PS5 console and a collector’s DualSense controller, has been received by lucky gamers. In addition to these physical items, players also have a digital version of the game in their hands. However, they must wait until its release date on October 20th to play it. The collector’s edition is available for pre-order at a price of €660, but there are still some available from certain retailers.

For those who have pre-ordered the game on the PlayStation Store, there is an option for automatic downloading so that it will install as soon as it becomes available.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 promises to be an even better sequel than its predecessor. The open-world gameplay of the new adventure will allow players to take on the roles of both Miles Morales and Peter Parker in the stunning city of New York. The addition of Peter Parker’s Symbiote suit will add an extra level of excitement and complexity to the game, as they must work together to face villains such as Venom and Kraven the Hunter.

The game will offer two graphical modes: Fidelity mode, which features 4K native resolution with ray-tracing at 30fps, and Performance mode, which offers dynamic 4K resolution at 60fps without ray-tracing. It is possible that a Performance RT mode (dynamic 4K at 60fps with ray-tracing) may be added in the future, similar to the remastered version of the first game.

