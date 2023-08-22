Marvel Snap Officially Launches on PC

The PC version of the free-to-play collectible card game Marvel Snap has exited Early Access and is now available on Steam, according to an announcement by publisher Nuverse and developer Second Dinner. Marvel Snap has been eagerly awaited by players, and the launch on PC is seen as a milestone for the game.

Ben Brode, a representative from Second Dinner, expressed excitement about the PC launch, stating, “Launching the game on PC has been a dream of ours for years now, and we’ve worked really hard to ensure it’s an experience that players new and old are going to absolutely love. This is especially an exciting time for the streaming community, who have welcomed Marvel Snap with open arms.”

To celebrate the PC release, players who log into Marvel Snap on PC within the next month will receive a Devil Dinosaur Mech Variant. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to earn Daily Login Rewards and exclusive Twitch drops by watching any channel in the Marvel Snap category with drops enabled, from August 22 to August 29.

The Twitch drops will include various rewards based on the number of hours watched. For example, watching for two hours will grant players a Nightcrawler Variant & Avatar, 35 Nightcrawler Boosters, 200 Credits, and the title “What is this, Wizard Poker?”. Higher watch times will yield even more valuable rewards, such as a Moon Girl Variant & Avatar, Sunspot Variant & Avatar, boosters, and credits.

This PC launch marks a significant step for Marvel Snap, as it expands its reach to a new platform. Players can now enjoy the visually stunning game on their PCs and participate in the thriving streaming community that has embraced Marvel Snap.

