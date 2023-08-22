Marvel Snap Exits Early Access on PC, Second Dinner Celebrates with a Colorful Trailer

Second Dinner, the developer behind the free-to-play digital collectible card game Marvel Snap, has announced that the game is exiting early access on PC. Released last year on Android, iOS, MacOS, and Windows, the Windows version was the only one that was initially released in Early Access.

According to Second Dinner, the decision to release the Windows version in early access was to gather community feedback and involve players in the development process. Now, with the game leaving early access, the developer has released a vibrant trailer to celebrate the occasion.

In our review of Marvel Snap on iOS, we praised the game for its bold ideas, deep gameplay, and its homage to the beloved Marvel franchise. While the game’s approach to collection building and randomness in gameplay may not appeal to everyone, it still received a solid score of 8 out of 10.

The exit from early access for the PC version of Marvel Snap comes alongside a series of announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. For more information on the event and its highlights, be sure to check out our comprehensive roundup.

Overall, Marvel Snap’s exit from early access on PC marks a significant milestone for Second Dinner and offers players a fully polished and fleshed out gaming experience. Whether you’re a Marvel fan or a card game enthusiast, Marvel Snap presents a compelling and visually stunning adventure that is worth exploring.

– IGN: Taylor is a Reporter at IGN. You can follow her on Twitter @TayNixster.