Marvel Games Make a Comeback at Evo 2023

Aug 6, 2023
Marvel fans rejoiced as Marvel games made a triumphant return at Evo 2023. The event showcased thrilling matches, with one standout moment being a match between former Evo champion Kane Blueriver and Prodigy in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

During game four of their set, both players displayed incredible skill and executed a series of impressive moves within a matter of seconds. Prodigy initiated Morrigan’s missiles, to which KBR responded with Hulk’s Hyper Combo. Undeterred, Prodigy countered with DHC into Magneto and activated X-Factor.

KBR wasn’t to be outdone and brought in Sentinel, unleashing a devastating missile Super. Prodigy attempted to counter with Magneto’s wave Super, but it was insufficient to stop KBR’s relentless assault. In a stunning move, the 2015 champion canceled his Super with X-Factor and unleashed his own devastating Hyper Combo, completely obliterating the X-Men villain.

However, the true game-changer came when KBR utilized Mike Haggar’s heavy hands to create a deceptive mixup. Despite appearing to fall behind the mayor, Morrigan actually fell in front, catching Prodigy off guard. This unexpected move sealed KBR’s victory in spectacular fashion.

Prodigy’s tournament run came to an end with a 65th place finish out of over 1,300 players. On the other hand, Kane Blueriver continues his pursuit of a second Evo title for UMVC3, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more thrilling matches in the future.

