Maruti Suzuki set to launch Six New Electric Cars

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, is entering the electric vehicle (EV) market with the release of six new electric cars. These vehicles are the eVX, Hustler, WagonR EV, Fronx EV, and two compact SUVs.

The eVX will be Maruti Suzuki’s first fully-electric vehicle in India. It boasts a stylish coupe-like design and a futuristic aesthetic. With a 60kWh battery pack, it offers a driving range of up to 550km. The eVX will directly compete with rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV.

Originally a Kei car in Japan, the Hustler will be introduced as an all-electric offering in the Indian market. While details about the Hustler EV are limited, it is expected to have a battery pack under 30kWh, providing an estimated driving range of 250km. This compact electric car will compete with models like the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3.

Although the Wagon R EV faced some challenges due to lower demand, Maruti Suzuki has continued testing and plans for its launch in the near future. The Wagon R EV will feature a battery pack under 30kWh, offering a driving range similar to the Hustler EV.

Maruti Suzuki has also hinted at the development of the Fronx EV, a compact crossover SUV. Limited information is available, but it is likely to resemble the petrol-powered Fronx with added EV-specific features. Minor changes to the cabin, such as a different instrument console and upholstery, may be expected.

In addition to these confirmed electric vehicles, Maruti Suzuki intends to further expand its lineup with two more compact SUVs. Specifics regarding their names and powertrain configurations have yet to be disclosed, but they are expected to meet the rising demand for stylish, efficient, and eco-friendly vehicles in the Indian market.