Maruti Suzuki India Limited Releases Annual Integrated Report ‘Maruti Suzuki 3.0’

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has recently unveiled its Annual Integrated Report for FY2022-23, titled ‘Maruti Suzuki 3.0.’ The report provides insights into the company’s future plans, which encompass the introduction of new models and technologies, carbon emissions reduction, and expansion of production capabilities.

Over the years, Maruti Suzuki has exhibited remarkable growth, transforming from manufacturing approximately 20,000 cars annually to aiming for a production capacity of close to 2 million cars by FY2022-23. The company has catered to more than 27 million customers in the domestic market and over 100 countries worldwide.

Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, R. C. Bhargava, explains that the company’s business plan can be divided into three phases. The first phase was marked by Maruti Suzuki as a public enterprise. The second phase encompassed the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to India becoming the world’s third-largest car market. The third phase involves the addition of another 2 million units within a span of just 9 years, with the cooperation of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Maruti Suzuki’s objective is to expand its exports, which reached 2.59 lakh units last year. The company anticipates export volumes to reach 7.50 lakh to 8 lakh units by the fiscal year 2030-31. The Maruti Suzuki 3.0 project emphasizes the introduction of new models, adoption of new technologies, carbon emissions reduction, and expansion of production capabilities.

Aligned with the global trend towards electric vehicles, Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce over 1.5 million electric vehicles by FY2030-31. Moreover, the company aims to offer a range of 28 vehicles in the domestic market by the end of the Maruti Suzuki 3.0 vision. Out of the targeted annual production of 4 million vehicles, 15-20 percent will comprise electric or hybrid models.

Maruti Suzuki is committed to launching six zero-emission vehicles by FY2030-31. It intends to allocate 3.2 million units for the domestic market, with electric and hybrid vehicles constituting 40 percent of its production output. Besides electric vehicles, Maruti Suzuki also considers alternative fuels such as ethanol and compressed biogas for its product lineup. The pioneering electric vehicle to be introduced will be the production version of the eVX concept, which has already been undergoing testing in Europe.