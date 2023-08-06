Maruti Suzuki India Expects Improvements Despite Semiconductor Shortages

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) recently announced that they are expecting further improvements in the current year, despite experiencing ongoing semiconductor shortages. While normalcy in supplies has not yet been achieved, the company remains optimistic about the future.

In their annual report titled ‘Maruti Suzuki 3.0,’ Chairman RC Bhargava highlighted the achievements of MSIL in the past year. Despite falling short of their two-million sales target, the company recorded a 19% increase in production, the highest ever in FY23. MSIL also reached record levels of turnover and profits.

Bhargava acknowledged the impact of semiconductor shortages on production but expressed confidence that with the support of Suzuki Japan, they are actively working to strengthen their product portfolio to adapt to the changing market situation. MSIL aims to take the lead in the SUV segment, leveraging their four well-accepted SUV models already in the market. The company plans to gradually increase its market share, which had declined in recent years.

In addition, Bhargava emphasized the importance of adding an additional two million units of capacity within the next nine years. This would build upon the 40-year process of creating a capacity of two million units with the assistance of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

The Chairman also expressed confidence in the growth of the global economy and projected a continued demand for exports. MSIL estimates export volumes of 7.5-8 lakh cars by FY31. In the previous year, their exports reached 2,59,000 units.

Bhargava acknowledged that the demand for entry-level cars is not expected to recover to previous growth rates. Consequently, MSIL is restructuring its production facilities to align with future projections. However, hatchbacks and small cars will remain an integral part of MSIL’s portfolio, as they currently hold a share of about 70% in the industry volume of almost a million cars annually.

Despite the challenges posed by semiconductor shortages, Maruti Suzuki India remains optimistic. The company is committed to meeting customer needs and strengthening its position in the market.