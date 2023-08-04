Martin Luther King Jr.’s Family Dedicates to Preserving His Legacy

Since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, his family has been dedicated to preserving his likeness and legacy. The estate of Martin Luther King Jr. has taken legal action to protect his image, copyright speeches, and recorded voice.

