Martha Stewart and Her Granddaughter Bond Over Supermoon Photography

Martha Stewart, the 81-year-old media personality, recently shared a photo of herself and her granddaughter, Jude, enjoying their shared passion for photography and nature. They woke up early to capture pictures of the supermoon on the top-level terrace. Stewart, known for her iconic presence and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot, once again showcased her cool grandmother image.

The current full moon is called the “sturgeon moon,” as it historically aligns with the time when indigenous populations in the northeastern U.S. discovered the ease of catching the giant freshwater fish of the same name in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water. This week’s full moon is also known by other names like the Red Moon, Corn or Green Corn Moon, Barley Moon, Herb Moon, Grain Moon, and Dog Moon.

August holds a special place this year, as there will be a second full moon, commonly referred to as a “blue moon,” on August 30. The blue moon is expected to reach its peak at 9:36 p.m. ET, according to the almanac. Martha Stewart continues to inspire with her diverse interests and dynamic personality, cementing her role as not only America’s ultimate homemaker but also an inspiration to many.