Mars Express Orbiter Captures Evidence of Olympus Mons’ Dramatic Past

The European Space Agency’s Mars Express orbiter has provided new images of Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in our solar system, shedding light on the planet’s geological history. The images focused on Lycus Sulci, a region on the outskirts of Olympus Mons that exhibits a “rumpled” and tortured terrain.

Olympus Mons is an enormous volcano, approximately two and a half times taller than Mount Everest. The presence of “aureoles” of Martian rock and soil surrounding the volcano indicates ancient and massive landslides that have occurred in the past. The catastrophic events that triggered such large-scale collapses were caused by molten lava that once flowed down the volcano, melting the Martian ice in the bedrock. This resulted in the destabilization of the volcano’s outer rim, leading to the breaking off of significant amounts of rock.

The Mars Express orbiter captured images of the aftermath of these collapses, revealing huge rockfalls and landslides that spread widely across the surrounding plains. Some of these landslide deposits can be up to two kilometers thick, making them some of the largest ever recorded.

While Mars is currently a relatively quiet desert, with no active lava flow on the surface, evidence suggests that there may have been recent volcanic activity. Additionally, Mars still experiences occasional large quakes, possibly caused by the movement of magma beneath the surface.

This new information adds to our understanding of Mars’ geological and volcanic history, and raises intriguing questions about the planet’s past habitability. It is possible that when water flowed on the Martian surface, the planet could have supported primitive microbial life.

