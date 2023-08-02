NASA’s Perseverance Rover Captures Image of Mars’ Moon Phobos

NASA’s Perseverance Rover has recently taken a photograph of Mars with its moon Phobos eclipsing the Sun. This image serves as a reminder that Phobos is on a collision course with the planet. Phobos is the closest of Mars’ two moons, and scientists predict that it will either crash into the surface or disintegrate before reaching Mars.

Currently, Phobos is gradually getting closer to Mars at a rate of about six feet (1.8 meters) every hundred years. NASA estimates that at this pace, the moon will collide with Mars in 50 million years or break apart and form a ring.

Scientists have long been aware of Phobos’ fate, but the recent eclipse observations from the surface of Mars have provided them with more insights into the moon’s gradual demise. Over the past two decades, data collected has allowed scientists to refine their understanding of Phobos’ slow death spiral.

Mars has been a subject of significant scientific interest, especially after NASA’s discovery of diverse organic matter on its surface. This finding has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the planet and our search for extraterrestrial life.

The Perseverance rover made this groundbreaking discovery in the Jezero Crater of Mars. Several theories have been proposed to explain the origins of the materials, suggesting that they may have formed through interactions between water and dust or could have arrived on the planet through dust or meteor impacts.