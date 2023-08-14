Mars’ Rotation Is Accelerating, According to NASA’s InSight Lander Data

Data collected by NASA’s InSight lander on Mars has revealed that the planet is rotating at a faster rate than it used to. During its mission, InSight tracked Mars’ rotation using instruments such as antennae and a radio transponder called RISE (Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment). Astronomers determined that the planet’s spin is increasing by about 4 milliarcseconds per year², which shortens the length of a Martian day by a fraction of a millisecond annually.

The cause of this increased acceleration is still uncertain, but scientists speculate that it could be due to the accumulation of ice at the Martian poles or the rising of landmasses after being covered in ice. Shifting a planet’s mass in this manner can lead to an acceleration in its spin. The findings, based on the analysis of InSight data, were reported in a study published in the journal Nature.

Originally scheduled for a two-year mission, the InSight lander continued to collect data about Mars until it lost power in December 2022. The mission provided valuable information about the planet’s interior, confirming the existence of a molten metal core and allowing scientists to measure Mars’ wobble or nutation. The data from the RISE instrument suggests that Mars’ core has a radius between 1,112 and 1,150 miles (1,790 and 1,850 kilometers).

Despite the retirement of the InSight mission, the data it collected has significantly advanced our understanding of Mars. Scientists will continue to analyze the data for years to come. Bruce Banerdt, principal investigator of the InSight mission, expressed his satisfaction with the latest measurements, stating that they make the decades of work worth it.