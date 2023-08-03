A Massive Coronal Mass Ejection Detected Simultaneously on Earth, Moon, and Mars

On October 28, 2021, a massive coronal mass ejection (CME) occurred, resulting in an influx of energetic particles reaching both Mars and Earth, despite their locations on opposite sides of the sun. This unique event marked the first time in history that a solar event has been measured simultaneously on three planetary surfaces: Earth, the moon, and Mars.

Various spacecraft, including ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover, CNSA’s Chang’e-4 moon lander, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, and DLR’s Eu:CROPIS Earth orbiter, detected the CME. These observations on different worlds provide significant information regarding the impact of solar outbursts and the protective role played by a planet’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

Unlike Earth, both the moon and Mars lack their own magnetic fields, allowing solar particles to directly reach their surfaces. However, Mars benefits from its thin atmosphere, which reduces the impact of lower-energy solar particles and slows down the highly energetic ones.

This event, known as a ground level enhancement, is only the 73rd such recorded occurrence since the 1940s and the first since then. Ground level enhancements involve energetic particles from the sun penetrating Earth’s magnetic bubble, which typically shields the planet from less energetic solar outbursts.

Understanding these solar events and their potential effects on human health is critically important for future explorations of the moon and Mars. Astronauts face the risk of radiation sickness, and doses exceeding 700 milligray can be life-threatening. Therefore, studying these solar phenomena and their impacts is crucial for protecting astronauts and ensuring the success of forthcoming crewed missions to other celestial bodies.