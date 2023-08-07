The S&P 500’s Recovery and Potential Upside Opportunities: Morgan Stanley Analysis

The S&P 500 has witnessed a noteworthy rebound since reaching its lowest point in October. Analysts and investors are now pondering what lies ahead. According to Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson, the current market situation reflects a late-cycle rally driven by policy decisions. Wilson emphasizes factors such as decreasing inflation rates, the Federal Reserve’s scaling back of tightening policies, and the expectation of future monetary policy easing.

Drawing parallels to 2019 when the Fed engaged in monetary easing, Wilson suggests that the market still has substantial upside potential. Morgan Stanley analysts concur and have identified two stocks that they believe offer significant opportunities.

The first company is Altus Power, operating in the solar energy industry. Altus specializes in solar power installations, energy storage solutions, and electric vehicle charging services. The company is poised to benefit from the Biden Administration’s emphasis on renewable energy, resulting in favorable policy support. Altus demonstrated strong performance in Q1, with revenues increasing by 53% year-over-year. It has a presence in 25 states and continues to expand its network.

Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco highlights Altus’ community solar installations as a unique asset for future growth. He rates Altus as Overweight (Buy) and sets a price target of $10, indicating a potential 58% upside.

The second company that Morgan Stanley highlights is United Airlines, a prominent legacy air carrier in the US with a global route network. The recent large order of modern Dreamliner passenger jets by United indicates its determination to expand its fleet. As travel restrictions ease and demand for air travel grows, United is expected to benefit. However, no specific price target or upside potential is mentioned for United Airlines.

In conclusion, Morgan Stanley analysts express optimism regarding Altus Power and United Airlines. Altus Power is well-positioned for significant growth due to its expansion plans and the supportive policy environment for renewable energy. United Airlines stands to gain from the rebound in air travel demand as pandemic restrictions are lifted.