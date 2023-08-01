Norstar Ship Management Implements Starlink Satellite Technology for Maritime Digitalization

Norstar Ship Management (NSM) has embraced the future of maritime digitalization by equipping one of its managed vessels, the Golden Curl, with Starlink satellite technology. This development marks a significant breakthrough in connectivity and communication at sea, addressing the growing need for improved connectivity and bringing numerous benefits to vessel operations and crew welfare.

In today’s rapidly advancing technological landscape, maritime digitalization has become imperative in the shipping industry. Dependable and high-speed communication is vital for smooth operations, crew well-being, and efficient logistics management across the world’s oceans. Recognizing this need, Norstar has been exploring innovative connectivity solutions that could revolutionize the maritime sector.

Starlink, a project initiated by SpaceX, leads the global mission to provide worldwide internet coverage. Through a low-earth orbit satellite constellation, Starlink presents unprecedented advantages for maritime applications by overcoming the limitations of traditional maritime communication systems.

Norstar has successfully installed Starlink satellite technology on the Golden Curl, exemplifying their dedication to ship digitalization. The installation occurred in Singapore on May 12, 2023, and was met with great enthusiasm from the onboard crew. Albert Santiago, the IT Manager at Norstar, personally tested the system and was impressed by its capabilities, boasting speeds of up to 300MBPS.

A video conference was held to demonstrate the system’s effectiveness, showcasing crystal-clear communication and seamless data transfer. Crew members shared their testimonials, expressing satisfaction with the enhanced connectivity. The implementation of Starlink on the Golden Curl immediately brings positive implications for vessel operations, navigation, and real-time data analysis. It improves communication, boosts crew morale, and optimizes logistics and fleet coordination.

Norstar aims to extend the implementation of Starlink satellite technology to all its managed vessels, pending approval from owners. This strategic move guarantees cost savings and operational benefits, further emphasizing Norstar’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive the maritime industry forward.