Marioff Extends BluEdge Service Agreement with Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Marioff, a leading developer of water mist fire protection technology, has announced the extension of its BluEdge service agreement with Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings (NCLH). Under this agreement, Marioff will provide preventive maintenance services for the Marioff HI-FOG water mist fire protection systems installed on 15 cruise ships in NCLH’s fleet. These ships belong to Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The extended agreement, called the BluEdge Elite Service, will be valid until 2027. It encompasses a comprehensive five-year preventive maintenance program to ensure the ongoing safety and peace of mind for NCLH. Moreover, the agreement includes the delivery of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) spare parts, round-the-clock on-call emergency support, and crew training.

Marioff and NCLH have enjoyed a productive collaborative partnership for over two decades. This extended service agreement showcases their joint commitment to prioritizing the safety of passengers and crew members. By offering a full range of lifecycle services for the HI-FOG system, NCLH can accurately anticipate and optimize maintenance costs while guaranteeing fleet safety and maximizing operational efficiency.

