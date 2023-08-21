Charles Martinet Steps Down as the Voice of Mario for Nintendo

Charles Martinet, the longtime voice behind Nintendo’s iconic character Mario, will be stepping down from the role. Nintendo made the announcement on X, expressing their gratitude for Martinet’s contributions over the years. Martinet has voiced Mario since 1996, starting with Super Mario 64.

While Martinet did not provide the voice for Mario in the recent movie, his portrayal of the Italian plumber has become synonymous with the character in the gaming world. In this year’s movie, the role of Mario was given to Chris Pratt.

Although Martinet is stepping back from recording character voices for Nintendo’s games, he will continue to work with the company as a “Mario ambassador.” Nintendo assured fans that Martinet will still be able to travel the world and share the joy of Mario with them.

The announcement of Martinet’s departure came amidst the anticipation for the upcoming game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which was announced earlier this year. Some fans speculated that Martinet had been replaced due to the trailer, which featured a new voice for Mario.

In addition to his work as Mario, Martinet has also provided voices for other characters in the Mario series, including Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, and the baby versions of the characters.

2023 has been a significant year for the Mario series. The Mario movie was a box office hit, grossing over $1 billion, and further releases for the Nintendo Switch are planned. Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a remake of Super Mario RPG are scheduled for later this year.