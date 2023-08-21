Charles Martinet Steps Down as the Voice of Mario

After over 25 years in the role, Charles Martinet is stepping down as the voice of Mario, according to a statement from Nintendo. Martinet has provided the voice for the iconic character since the 1990s, appearing in various Mario games like Super Mario 64, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Mario Galaxy, as well as numerous spin-offs.

Nintendo announced that Martinet will now take on the role of Mario Ambassador, focusing on promoting the Nintendo series. However, he will no longer be recording character voices for the games. The statement expressed gratitude for Martinet’s contribution in bringing Mario to life and thanked him for his years of service.

Speculation arose when Mario’s voice sounded slightly different in promotional material for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder game, set to release on October 20th. Nintendo has not confirmed whether Martinet will be voicing Mario in Wonder or if it will be his last time portraying the beloved plumber.

Although well-known in video game history, Martinet was not the voice of Mario in this year’s billion-dollar-grossing Super Mario Bros. Movie. The statement from Nintendo mentioned an upcoming video message from Martinet and CEO Shigeru Miyamoto, but no release date has been provided yet.

Nintendo fans bid farewell to Charles Martinet as the voice of Mario and await the future of the beloved character’s voice in upcoming games.