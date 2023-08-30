Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC 3: Rayman In The Phantom Show Review

Ubisoft Milan’s strategy game, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, has released its third and final DLC, featuring the return of the beloved character, Rayman. Despite the poor sales of the game’s sequel, Ubisoft is not deterred, as the DLC has been well-received by players and critics alike.

Titled “Rayman In The Phantom Show,” the DLC takes players on a new adventure where Rayman and Rabbid Mario and Peach are invited to a rundown TV studio owned by the Phantom. The setup involves auditioning for various shows, including a Western, a medieval epic, and a pirate escapade. The DLC introduces new enemies, such as sharpshooting cowboys with sniper rifles, challenging players with unique battles.

In terms of gameplay, the DLC retains the same mechanics as the main game but with the added twist of allowing players to directly control a character during their turn. Rayman, in particular, is the highlight of the DLC, with his distinct abilities and affectionate portrayal. He can run, punch, and grab objects with his levitating hands outside of battles, while in battles, he can use special rings to perform his signature helicopter glide with his hair. Additionally, Rayman possesses two auto-turrets, special suits, and unique defensive and offensive moves.

The DLC offers a variety of gameplay experiences, with different sets, distractions, and visual gags throughout. The soundtrack, composed by Grant Kirkhope and Christophe Héral, complements the gameplay excellently. Despite some shortcomings in the dialogue and the obnoxiousness of the Rabbids, the DLC stands out as a well-crafted addition to the main game.

Overall, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC 3: Rayman In The Phantom Show is a fantastic expansion that adds depth and variety to the game. Fans of the series and newcomers alike can enjoy the unique abilities and charming gameplay that Rayman brings to the table.

