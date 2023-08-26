Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Creative Director Teases Rayman Revival

Creative director Davide Soliani of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has sent an intriguing message to the game’s fanbase. Soliani, who previously worked on the original Rayman game in 1999 when he joined Ubisoft, expressed his desire to bring Rayman back to its former glory and asked for the support of the community.

The message has sparked speculation about a possible revival of the beloved Rayman franchise. Fans are excited about the prospect of seeing Rayman return in a significant way. Additionally, Soliani revealed that there is a secret hidden message in the upcoming Rayman in the Phantom Show DLC, which can only be unlocked by players who achieve 100% completion.

Soliani’s message not only reflects his personal connection to the Rayman series but also his dedication to delivering a high-quality gaming experience. His previous work on Rayman for Game Boy Color allowed him to learn about level design and overcome console and memory limitations, making the opportunity to bring Rayman back even more meaningful.

As fans eagerly await the release of the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Rayman in the Phantom Show DLC, it’s clear that there is a passionate desire for the revival of the Rayman franchise. The involvement of Davide Soliani, a seasoned game developer with a strong connection to Rayman’s origins, only adds to the excitement surrounding this potential revival.

