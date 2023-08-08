Mario Kart AU/NZ Championship 2023 and Splatoon 3 Event Announced

Get ready to race as players across Australia and New Zealand will have the opportunity to compete in the Mario Kart AU/NZ Championship 2023. The championship will culminate in a live final at PAX Australia 2023 where players will vie for prizes and glory.

For those who prefer Splatoon 3, Nintendo Australia will also be hosting an event to find the ultimate player. Starting in August, a series of online qualifying events will be held for both championships. These open qualifiers will determine the top teams and players who will compete in the finals on October 8th, 2023 at PAX Australia.

Players of all experience levels are welcome to participate in the championships. Australia and New Zealand’s top Splatoon 3 squads will be decided through Turf War and Anarchy Battle modes, where teamwork and strategy will be crucial in four-on-four match-ups.

Registered teams will face off against each other in Turf War best-of-three single elimination brackets, with the quarter and semi-finals in Turf War and Anarchy Battle best-of-five single elimination. The winning team from each qualifier will be invited to the Live Grand Final at PAX Australia.

To determine the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe champions, racers will compete in 150cc Race Mode with normal items across a variety of courses. Points will be accrued, and the top two racers from each qualifier (a total of 12) will qualify for the Live Finals at PAX Australia.

More information about these exciting events can be found on Nintendo Australia’s website. Don’t miss out on the chance to participate in these eSports competitions. Sign up now and start practicing your skills. Do you have what it takes to come out on top?