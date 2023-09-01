Mario Kart 9: New Characters and Exciting Possibilities

As Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to expand with new tracks and characters, fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment of this beloved franchise, which recently celebrated its thirty-year anniversary. Given that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling video game on the Nintendo Switch, expectations are high both for fans and for Nintendo.

With the final wave of additional tracks for MK8D set to release by the end of 2023, we have taken the opportunity to imagine what Mario Kart 9 could have in store. Here are our speculations and wishes for the highly anticipated game.

One exciting possibility for Mario Kart 9 is the inclusion of new characters from various other Nintendo games. Similar to Super Smash Bros., a fighting game that features nearly 90 characters from Nintendo and beyond, Mario Kart 9 could expand its cast to encompass characters from different franchises. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe already introduced non-Mario characters such as the Inklings from Splatoon, Link from The Legend of Zelda series, as well as characters from Animal Crossing.

In addition to the iconic Mario characters, imagine the thrill of racing as Donkey Kong, Samus Aran from Metroid, or even Kirby! The opportunity to race with a diverse range of Nintendo characters would not only add excitement to the gameplay but also serve as a celebration of Nintendo’s rich gaming history.

Furthermore, we hope to see expanded customization options in Mario Kart 9. While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe allowed players to choose different combinations of characters, vehicles, and tires, we envision an even greater level of customization possibilities. This could include the ability to modify the appearance of our karts, such as adding personalized decals or changing color schemes.

Another aspect that we would love to see improved in Mario Kart 9 is the online multiplayer experience. Mario Kart has always been a game that brings people together, and an enhanced online mode would allow fans across the globe to compete with each other in thrilling races. Implementing features like online tournaments, voice chat, and leaderboards would elevate the competitive multiplayer aspect of the game and offer endless hours of fun for players of all skill levels.

In conclusion, while we eagerly await the release of the final wave of content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, our imaginations run wild with possibilities for Mario Kart 9. From new characters to enhanced customization and online features, the potential for the next installment is limitless. Let’s buckle up and get ready for the next exhilarating lap in the ever-evolving Mario Kart saga.

Sources:

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch

– Super Smash Bros. features nearly 90 characters from Nintendo and beyond