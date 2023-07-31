Margot Robbie’s Facial Features Analyzed and Praised by AI Beauty Rating Tool

An AI beauty rating tool has conducted an analysis of Margot Robbie’s facial features, confirming her appeal and natural beauty. The Australian actress has often been compared to a Barbie doll in terms of her facial aesthetics.

One notable aspect of Robbie’s appeal, according to Shafee Hassan, the head of Qoves Studio, is her lack of augmented cheeks. While many celebrities opt for augmented cheeks, Robbie’s facial structure stands out due to her natural look.

Robbie’s eyes were also praised for their youthful and proportionate appearance. The AI tool described them as having a highly feminine morphology and an upturned shape, adding to her overall attractiveness.

Another aspect that enhances Robbie’s feminine features is her angular jawline. Hassan explained that her jawline complements her facial structure and adds strength without making her look overly masculine. It strikes a perfect balance between femininity and strength.

The AI analysis also highlighted Robbie’s nasal contour, describing it as perfect. The tool noted that her nasal tip is neither excessively bulbous, droopy, nor fleshy, contributing to the overall harmony of her facial features.

Furthermore, Robbie’s lips were described as plump yet proportionate. The AI tool accentuated the natural beauty of her lips, which further enhances her facial attractiveness.

The analysis conducted by the AI beauty rating tool emphasizes the appeal and natural beauty of Margot Robbie’s facial features. Her lack of augmented cheeks, youthful eyes, angular jawline, perfect nasal contour, and proportionate lips contribute to her overall attractiveness and make her a standout in the entertainment industry.