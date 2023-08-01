Marcone Unveils New AI-powered Diagnostic Tool for Repairs

Marcone, a leading distributor of home and commercial kitchen appliances, HVAC, plumbing, and pool and spa repair parts and equipment, has introduced MarconeAI, an innovative diagnostic tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to assist technicians in making accurate repairs.

MarconeAI incorporates cutting-edge AI technology, including Open AI and ChatGPT, to provide repair technicians with customized solutions for their specific appliance and issue. By connecting technicians with the most likely repair needed and identifying the necessary parts, MarconeAI aims to improve customer satisfaction by enabling technicians to complete repairs accurately and efficiently.

One of the notable advantages offered by Marcone is its fast shipping service. With a 93% next-day shipping rate and 100% two-day shipping, technicians facing even complex problems can receive the necessary parts within 24 hours, allowing them to swiftly resolve customer issues.

Marcone is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with a network of 200 locations across North America. Their extensive range of high-quality solutions, parts, and equipment has made them the preferred choice for industry professionals. By providing a wide selection of products, nationwide expertise, and user-friendly technology, Marcone enhances the service quality that technicians can offer their clients.

MarconeAI is being made available to the service community at no cost, demonstrating Marcone’s commitment to the success of their partners in the industry. With this new diagnostic tool, technicians can make quick and informed decisions, enabling their businesses to thrive.

For more information about Marcone and its offerings, please visit their website at www.marcone.com.