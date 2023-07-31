Manchester Community College Introduces New Programs to Meet Demand for Computer Science Careers

Manchester Community College (MCC) has recently launched new programs to address the rising demand for computer science careers. The college has made classes available in various emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR).

The AI program at MCC is designed to equip students with the necessary skills for AI and cybersecurity investigations. Students will delve into the fundamentals of AI, machine learning, computer vision, and the impact of AI on cybersecurity. Additionally, the program will prepare students for three external Amazon Web Service (AWS) certification exams.

MCC’s XR program focuses on XR technologies, encompassing AR, VR, and MR. Students enrolled in this program will learn how to create and manage XR environments, as well as utilize existing XR platforms. The emphasis of the program is on the application of XR in business, education, and social settings.

What sets both programs apart is the personalized and student-centered learning experience they offer. MCC emphasizes that no prior experience or knowledge of the technologies is required to enroll in these programs. This makes them accessible to a wider range of students.

The objective of these new programs is to prepare students for the ever-growing job market in AI and XR. Graduates will possess a competitive edge in their respective industries, equipped with the skills needed to thrive in these emerging fields.

To learn more about these programs, visit the MCC website.