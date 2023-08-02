Manaus Becomes First Brazilian Capital to Receive Starlink Internet

The city of Manaus has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first capital in Brazil to receive the corporate Starlink internet. This initiative will benefit 75 municipal schools in rural and highway areas.

The Municipality of Manaus, in partnership with ACC Serviços and Via Direta Telecom, implemented the high-power broadband internet system via satellite starting in July of this year. The installation of the new equipment was monitored by the technical team from the Municipal Department of Education (Semed) at the José Sobreiro do Nascimento municipal school in the community of Nossa Senhora de Fátima, located near the banks of the Negro River in the rural zone.

The internet equipment, strategically placed for optimal satellite connection, has independent antennas and can run autonomously for about 40 minutes in the event of a power outage. It provides a 200 Mbps internet connection.

Dulce Almeida, the municipal secretary of education, believes that this initiative has brought significant advancements in education technology and communication for all students in Manaus. The high-quality internet access will enable students to gain new knowledge through research, videos, and applications.

Starlink internet, provided by the largest satellite constellation in the world, offers broadband internet capabilities for streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. It also includes surveillance cameras and monitoring capabilities for maintenance.

The Division of Information Technology Management (DGTI) of Semed has highlighted the improvements brought by this technology to the municipal education network, especially in the rural districts. The internet connection in schools has been upgraded from 1 Mbps to 200 Mbps, allowing for the adoption of the latest teaching methods and on-site administrative services.

Rosa Denise, the head of the Rural District Division (DDZ), expressed her excitement about the new internet connection and how it will change the lives of students and families in riverside communities. Previously, educators had to travel long distances to access the internet. Now, they will have access to quality education and the benefits of the digital era.

The principal of the José Sobreira do Nascimento municipal school, Maria Ozenilda de Lima, believes that this internet will make a difference in the lives of students and the community. By providing better access to educational resources, students will have new opportunities for learning and development.

Students like Amanda Lira, a 14-year-old in the 9th grade, are thrilled about the implementation of the Starlink system in their school. They believe it will greatly improve their ability to access educational resources and enhance their learning experience in the riverside region of the Amazon.