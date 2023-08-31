CityLife

Unlocking the Secrets of Netflix: Using Codes to Find Hidden Categories

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
When it comes to browsing Netflix, it can often be overwhelming to navigate through the vast selection of shows and movies. Sometimes, it’s easier to stick with familiar options rather than spending a significant amount of time scrolling through numerous categories. However, Netflix has a hidden feature that allows users to quickly find the specific type of movie or show they’re looking for.

The secret lies in the use of specific codes. By entering a code into the search bar, users can unlock hidden categories and discover a tailored selection of content. For example, if you’re in the mood for a superhero movie, simply enter the code “10118” to reveal the category with all the superhero films available on Netflix.

The total number of secret codes on Netflix exceeds 4,000, making it impossible to list them all. However, there are a few categories that users may find the most useful. These include:

  • Action & Adventure
  • Comic Book and Superhero Movies
  • Martial Arts Movies
  • Children & Family Movies
  • Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy
  • Crime Documentaries
  • Historical Documentaries
  • Biographical Dramas
  • Faith & Spirituality
  • Romantic Movies
  • Independent Movies
  • Rock & Pop Concerts
  • TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy

By using these codes, users can bypass the arduous task of searching through various genres and instantly find the content they desire. So, the next time you log into Netflix, remember to use these hidden codes for a more streamlined and personalized viewing experience.

