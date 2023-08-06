Man Caught Smuggling 68 iPhones Taped to His Body at Chinese Port

A recent incident at Qingmao Port in China has revealed an attempt to smuggle 68 iPhones by taping them to various parts of a man’s body. The discovery was made on July 31 when the man tried to bypass customs without declaring the iPhones. However, keen-eyed authorities noticed something peculiar about the man’s appearance.

Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that the man had concealed 68 old iPhones using adhesive tape. The devices were strategically wrapped and secured around his waist, abdomen, and lower legs. Photos from the incident showed that thin plastic wrap and packing tape were used to hold the iPhones in place.

While this incident is not the first of its kind, it highlights the creativity employed by smugglers. In a similar case in 2017, a woman was apprehended for smuggling 102 iPhones and 15 high-end watches, weighing a total of 42 pounds, within her clothing. Another incident occurred in 2015 when a man was caught trying to smuggle 94 iPhones into mainland China by taping them to his body at the Hong Kong border.

Although smuggling attempts occur frequently at customs, the large quantity of iPhones being smuggled simultaneously and the method employed in these cases are particularly noteworthy. Border guards have developed a skill for identifying suspicious walking postures that often indicate the presence of hidden contraband.

These incidents shed light on the challenges faced by customs officials in combatting smuggling operations. As technology evolves, smugglers continue to find innovative ways to transport goods discreetly. The constant vigilance of authorities remains crucial in detecting and preventing such illegal activities.