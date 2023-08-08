Man Arrested for Smuggling 68 iPhones into China

A man was recently apprehended at Qingdao Port in China for attempting to smuggle 68 iPhones into the country without declaring them to customs. The man’s suspicious appearance and attire caught the attention of authorities, leading to a closer inspection. Upon inspection, it was discovered that he had diligently taped the iPhones, which were older models, to various parts of his body, such as his waist, lower legs, and abdomen.

The motive behind the man’s elaborate smuggling attempt remains unknown, but it is speculated that he aimed to sell the iPhones on the grey market. There is a significant demand for older iPhones on the grey market, as consumers seek more affordable options.

This incident is not an isolated case, as there have been previous incidents of Apple product smuggling. In 2017, a woman was arrested for concealing 102 iPhones and 15 high-end watches in her clothing while entering the country. Similarly, in 2015, a man was caught attempting to smuggle 94 iPhones into China by taping them to his body at the Hong Kong border. The importation of goods without paying the appropriate taxes is strictly prohibited by China and many other countries.

Instances of creative smuggling techniques constantly emerge, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in intercepting contraband. These incidents illustrate the need for continued vigilance and strengthened security measures to combat smuggling activities.