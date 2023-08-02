Mammography Screening Supported by AI: A Safe Alternative

A recent randomized controlled trial conducted at Lund University in Sweden, known as the Mammography Screening with Artificial Intelligence (MASAI) trial, has demonstrated that mammography screening supported by artificial intelligence (AI) is a safe alternative to the traditional double reading method by radiologists. The findings of the trial, published in The Lancet Oncology, aimed to assess the clinical safety and workload reduction achieved through the use of AI in mammography screening.

Each year, one million women undergo mammography screening in Sweden. Presently, two breast radiologists review each screening examination to ensure accuracy. However, there is a shortage of breast radiologists both in Sweden and globally, posing a risk to the screening service. AI has emerged as a potential solution to support mammography screening; however, the best implementation methods and clinical outcomes still require clarification.

To understand the impact of AI-supported screening, the MASAI trial randomly assigned women to either AI-supported screening or standard screening. In the AI-supported group, AI was employed to identify examinations with a high risk of breast cancer, which were then double-checked by radiologists. Examinations classified as low risk were read by a single radiologist, with AI assisting by highlighting suspicious findings on the images.

The safety analysis comprised 80,033 women, with 40,003 in the AI-supported group and 40,030 in the control group. The results showed that AI usage led to the detection of 20% more cancers compared to standard screening, without increasing the rate of false positives. Additionally, the workload for radiologists was reduced by 44%, as the number of screenings with AI support decreased significantly.

It is important to note that this study was conducted at a single site in Sweden, necessitating further research to validate the results in different conditions and with varying AI algorithms. The MASAI trial aims to include a total of 100,000 women, with the next step focusing on investigating the types of cancers detected with and without AI support. The primary endpoint of the trial is the interval-cancer rate, which assesses the effectiveness of screening in detecting cancers between screenings.

Preliminary findings suggest that AI-supported screening is a safe approach, maintaining a high cancer detection rate while significantly reducing the workload for radiologists. The subsequent analysis of interval cancers will offer additional insights into the accuracy and effectiveness of AI-supported screening, striking a balance between the advantages of early cancer detection and the potential drawbacks of false positives and overdiagnosis.