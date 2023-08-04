Ericsson Chooses Malaysia as Global Manufacturing Site for 5G Products

Global 5G leader, Ericsson, has selected Malaysia as one of its 11 primary manufacturing sites worldwide and the first hub in Southeast Asia to produce cutting-edge 5G products. This strategic decision aims to support both global and local 5G roll-outs.

Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh president, David Hägerbro, emphasized the importance of Malaysia as a market for Ericsson. This initiative is expected to contribute to the local economy by creating employment opportunities and facilitating the transfer of technical knowledge.

The production of Ericsson’s global 5G radio equipment in Malaysia will bring the company’s wealth of global experiences, expertise, and insights to the country. It will also support the government’s ambition of becoming a digital leader.

The manufacturing of 5G radio equipment in Malaysia will include Ericsson’s industry-leading lightweight and energy-efficient Massive MIMO (Maximum Input, Maximum Output) antenna-integrated radios. These radios are produced in collaboration with United States-based electronics manufacturer, Flex, at a facility in Prai, Penang.

Ericsson, a world leader in 5G technology, has been operating in Malaysia since 1965. Currently, they power 147 live networks across 63 countries, including Malaysia. The establishment of this new manufacturing facility is a significant milestone for Malaysia’s journey towards becoming a prominent player in the 5G space. Additionally, it positions the country as a manufacturing hub for Ericsson in Southeast Asia.

With the rapid global adoption of 5G technology, Ericsson’s decision to choose Malaysia highlights the country’s strategic importance in the telecom industry. This move not only reinforces Ericsson’s commitment to investing in Malaysia but also strengthens the nation’s position in the digital economy and technological advancements.