Creating Novel Layered Structures with 2D Materials for Advancements in Technology

Scientists at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) User Facility at Brookhaven National Laboratory, and the Institute of Experimental Physics at the University of Warsaw have made advancements in creating novel layered structures using 2D materials. These structures have unique transfer properties for energy and charge, which can be beneficial for various technologies, including solar cells and optoelectronic devices.

Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) are a type of layered material consisting of atomically thin layers. The layers are composed of a transition metal sandwiched between two layers of chalcogens. These materials exhibit unique electronic properties at the atomic level, making them promising for scientific exploration.

When 2D materials are combined to create heterostructures, unexpected properties and capabilities emerge. Each material in the heterostructure contributes its own special characteristics, such as environmental protection, energy transfer control, and light absorption. These heterostructures have the potential to be integrated into future technologies, including smaller electronic components and advanced light detectors.

To study and create these heterostructures, the scientists at CFN developed a first-of-its-kind experimental tool called the Quantum Material Press (QPress). The QPress system consists of three modules: the exfoliator, cataloger, and stacker. The exfoliator mechanically exfoliates thin layers from larger source crystals with precise control. The cataloger uses machine learning to identify and catalog the material flakes of interest. The stacker arranges the flakes in the desired order and angle to fabricate the heterostructures.

The QPress system operates in a controlled climate and an inert gas environment to maintain sample quality. The fabricated heterostructures can be stored in the sample library for future use.

In addition to the QPress system, the researchers have access to other tools such as electron beam evaporation, annealing, and oxygen plasma for further processing of the samples.

These advancements in creating layered structures using 2D materials have the potential to drive innovation in various technological applications, further improving efficiency and performance in fields such as energy generation and optoelectronics.