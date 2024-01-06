SJCAM Introduces New SJ20 Action Camera: A Worthy Competitor to GoPro

SJCAM is confident that its latest action camera, the SJ20, has what it takes to challenge the dominance of GoPro in the market. With its unique dual-lens setup and night vision capabilities, the SJ20 aims to deliver high-quality results regardless of the time of day.

The SJ20 features two lenses, one specifically designed for daytime shooting and the other for night-time recording. This dual-lens system, with apertures of f/2.0 and f/1.3 respectively, ensures that users can capture stunning footage at any time. The camera supports video recording up to 4K resolution and image capture at 20 megapixels.

To guarantee stability and smooth footage, the SJ20 is equipped with a 6-axis gyroscope, making it suitable for various activities such as kayaking and cycling. Although a thorough review is pending, the demo footage of the SJ20 looks very impressive.

In terms of battery life, SJCAM claims that the SJ20 can last approximately 7 hours on a single charge. For those who require extended usage, an external battery pack and a rechargeable camera grip can be purchased separately. The modular interface of the camera allows for easy attachment of accessories.

Additional features of the SJ20 include waterproof capabilities up to 16 feet (5 meters), motion detection, pre-recording and slow-motion capabilities, continuous shooting, and timelapse modes. The camera boasts dual screens, with a 1.3-inch display on the front and a touch-enabled 2.29-inch display on the back.

The SJ20 is now available for purchase at a price of $229/£179, positioning it as a more affordable alternative to the GoPro Hero 12 Black, which retails for $399.99/£399.99/AU$649.95.

With its impressive specifications and competitive pricing, the SJ20 has the potential to give GoPro a run for its money. As consumers increasingly seek affordable yet feature-rich action cameras, SJCAM’s latest offering presents a compelling option.

FAQ

Q: How does the SJ20 differ from other action cameras on the market?

A: The SJ20 stands out with its dual-lens setup and night vision capabilities, ensuring high-quality footage regardless of the time of day.

Q: What is the battery life of the SJ20?

A: SJCAM claims that the SJ20 can last approximately 7 hours on a single charge, but this can be extended with the use of an external battery pack and a rechargeable camera grip.

Q: What are some noteworthy features of the SJ20?

A: The SJ20 is waterproof up to 16 feet, features motion detection, offers pre-recording and slow-motion capabilities, and supports continuous shooting and timelapse modes. It also has dual screens, with a 1.3-inch display on the front and a touch-enabled 2.29-inch display on the back.

Q: How does the SJ20 compare to the GoPro Hero 12 Black?

A: The SJ20 is priced at $229/£179, making it a more affordable option compared to the GoPro Hero 12 Black, which retails for $399.99/£399.99/AU$649.95. However, both cameras offer impressive features and performance.

