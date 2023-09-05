US Researchers Complete Milestone in Large Hadron Collider Upgrade

US researchers at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have achieved a significant milestone in the HL-LHC (High-Luminosity Large Hadron Collider) Accelerator Upgrade Project. They have completed the production of 111 high-tech superconducting cables that will be used to create the strongest focusing magnets ever installed in any accelerator. These magnets will condense particle beams just before they collide in the detectors, increasing the number of collisions and producing more data for researchers to analyze.

The HL-LHC Upgrade Project is aimed at improving and enhancing the capabilities of the Large Hadron Collider, the most powerful particle accelerator in the world. The upgraded collider will create more collisions in its detectors, allowing scientists to search for rare and undiscovered phenomena, investigate the nature of mass and dark matter, and explore other mysteries of physics.

The superconducting cables that have been produced are made of niobium-tin, which enables the creation of magnets with larger magnetic fields compared to previous magnets made of niobium-titanium. These magnets will operate at approximately 12 tesla, several hundred thousand times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field. Together with other magnets being produced by CERN, the focusing magnets will squeeze the particle beams in the collider, increasing the chances of particle interactions.

The production of these cables is a crucial step in the Accelerator Upgrade Project, which is a collaboration between Berkeley Lab, Brookhaven National Laboratory, the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University, and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. The cables will now undergo further processes before being assembled into magnets and installed in the Large Hadron Collider during a planned shutdown later this decade.

The successful completion of the superconducting cables is a testament to the efforts and expertise of the multi-lab team involved in the project. It demonstrates the advancements being made in magnet technology and the commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific research.

