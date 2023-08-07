Mahindra Thar EV Concept: A Game-Changing Electric SUV?

The Mahindra Thar is one of India’s most popular SUV models, renowned for its ruggedness and off-road capabilities. Since the release of its updated version in October 2020, the Thar has seen a surge in demand and widespread presence on Indian roads. With its modern visual appeal and well-equipped cabin, powered by both petrol and diesel engines, the Thar has garnered a loyal following.

In line with Mahindra’s electric ambitions, they are set to unveil the Thar EV Concept on August 15 at an event in Cape Town. This introduction of an all-electric version of the Thar has generated excitement among enthusiasts in the Indian market.

Currently, Mahindra’s only all-electric SUV is the XUV400, which has not made a strong impression on buyers. However, the Thar EV has the potential to be a game-changer for the company. Mahindra has expressed its focus on electric vehicles in the past, unveiling the “INGLO EV platform” last year as the foundation for five all-electric models by 2026. The Thar EV Concept is expected to further Mahindra’s electric journey.

Here are five anticipated highlights of the eventual production model of the Thar EV:

1. Rugged Range: An essential aspect of electric vehicles is their range, especially for a 4×4 vehicle designed for off-roading. The Thar EV is expected to offer an impressive per-charge range, enabling owners to venture off-road without concerns of running out of power.

2. Quick Charge Options: Alongside range, the ability to charge the battery quickly is crucial for an outdoor-oriented SUV. The Thar EV is expected to feature quick charging capabilities, ensuring a swift return to civilization.

3. Increased Cargo Space: The current Thar SUV lacks sufficient cargo space. However, the all-electric version has the potential to use the engine bay as storage, creating more room for luggage. Additionally, a front trunk, or “Frunk,” could be a valuable addition.

4. Updated Feature List: The Thar EV is likely to cater to niche buyers who desire more features. Display units may provide battery, performance, and range-related information, while improvements to the layout, upholstery, or even the addition of an air purifier could enhance the production model.

5. Distinct Visual Appeal: While the Thar’s exterior is already impressive, the EV version may feature visual modifications to emphasize its zero-emission, 4×4 capabilities. Prominent EV badges or other distinct styling cues could differentiate it.

The Thar EV Concept showcases Mahindra’s commitment to electric vehicles and could be a significant milestone in their journey towards sustainable mobility. The official launch of the Thar EV presents an opportunity for Mahindra to establish a strong presence in the electric SUV market.