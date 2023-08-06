Mahindra and Mahindra Announces Launch of Electric Version of Thar

Mahindra and Mahindra have confirmed that they will be introducing an electric version of their popular off-road vehicle, the Thar. The electric variant, which will be called Thar.e, is set to be unveiled to the public on August 15 at an event in Cape Town, South Africa.

Although specific details about the Thar.e are currently limited, it is expected that Mahindra will either develop a new electric skateboard platform or modify the existing Thar platform to accommodate electric motors and batteries. Given the Thar’s renowned off-road capabilities and four-wheel drive feature, it is highly likely that the electric version will come with a dual-motor system, with one motor mounted on the front axle and another on the rear axle. This setup could potentially be expanded to a quad-motor system in the future, allowing for independent control of torque and traction on each wheel.

While the teaser suggests that the Thar.e will retain the design language of the current Thar, with minor modifications to set it apart from the traditional petrol/diesel variant, it is important to note that the event will showcase the concept version of the Thar.e. The production model is expected to be available in the market in a few years.

Alongside the Thar.e, Mahindra will also present a pick-up truck concept that shares the same platform as the upcoming Thar 5-door and Scorpio N. However, the release date for the production-spec version of the pick-up truck has not yet been disclosed.

This move by Mahindra and Mahindra to introduce an electric version of the Thar demonstrates their commitment to exploring sustainable mobility options. With the growing demand for electric vehicles worldwide, it is a strategic and timely decision by the company to offer an electric option for their popular off-road vehicle.