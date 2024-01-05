Saint Mary’s Gaels to Face Off Against Loyola Marymount Lions in WCC Matchup

Summary:

The Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-6, 1-0 WCC) are set to take on the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-8, 0-1 WCC) in an exciting West Coast Conference (WCC) matchup on Saturday at 9 p.m. EST. The Gaels are coming off a strong victory against the San Diego Toreros, with Aidan Mahaney leading the way with 25 points. Loyola Marymount, on the other hand, has a 3-7 record against teams with a winning record and will be looking to turn their season around.

Key Points:

– Saint Mary’s (CA) holds a 1-0 record against WCC opponents, positioning them well for this matchup.

– The Gaels rank ninth in the WCC in 3-point shooting with a 29.9% accuracy rate from beyond the arc.

– Loyola Marymount has a home record of 5-4 but struggles against teams with winning records, with a 3-7 record in those matchups.

– The Lions shoot 43.5% from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than what Saint Mary’s (CA) allows their opponents to shoot (38.3%).

– Both teams have had success on the offensive end, with Saint Mary’s (CA) shooting at a 44.5% rate and Loyola Marymount shooting at 43.0% from the field.

– This will be the first meeting between the Gaels and Lions in WCC play this season.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the top performers to watch in this matchup?

A: Dominick Harris, shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for Loyola Marymount, and Justin Wright, averaging 10.3 points in the past 10 games for the Lions. Aidan Mahaney, averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers per game and scoring 13.4 points for the Gaels, and Augustas Marciulionis, averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals in the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Q: How have the teams performed in their last 10 games?

A: Loyola Marymount has a record of 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals, and 3.3 blocks per game. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game. The Gaels have a record of 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

This article is based on information provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.