Methylene Blue: A Versatile Dye for Various Applications

Methylene blue (MB) is a widely used cationic thiazine dye known for its diverse applications. It has shown promise in inactivating multidrug-resistant bacteria, particularly in cancer treatment. However, high concentrations of MB can be toxic, making it essential to detect, measure, or remove MB from water sources.

In order to address this issue, molecular imprinting was employed with MB as the template molecule. Molecular imprinting is a technique that creates template-shaped cavities in polymer matrices, resulting in molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). These MIPs have cavities that specifically bind to the target compound, in this case, MB.

The combination of magnetic nanoparticles and MIP recognition has led to the development of magnetic MIPs (MMIPs). MMIPs have unique applications, such as solid-phase extraction of pollutants in water samples, degradation of pollutants, isolation of active compounds, and separation and detection of biomolecules. The advantage of MMIPs is their selective binding to target compounds, allowing them to be easily separated and removed using an external magnet.

The study focused on a simple and cost-effective approach for MMIP synthesis utilizing off-the-shelf polymer technology. Nylon-6, a biocompatible polymer with high stability and low toxicity, was chosen as the matrix. By incorporating magnetite nanoparticles into the nylon solution, magnetic properties were imparted to the MMIPs. This approach facilitates the design of polymer matrices for sensing surfaces or microparticle sorbents.

The research aimed to demonstrate the proof of concept by using magnetic separation to isolate MB. The technique of imprinting can be expanded to other applications and templates. The MMIPs produced through this method provide a solution to the challenges encountered with MIPs prepared using traditional polymerization methods.