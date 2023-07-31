Magnachip Semiconductor to Announce Quarterly Earnings Data on August 7th

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings data on August 7th. Analysts predict that the company will report a loss of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

During its last earnings report in May, Magnachip Semiconductor performed better than expected, reporting a loss of $0.26 per share compared to the estimated loss of $0.29 per share. The company had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%.

Magnachip Semiconductor’s Q2 2023 guidance is set at an undisclosed earnings per share.

Shares of MX stock opened at $9.12 on Monday, with a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company’s fifty-day moving average price is $10.35, and its two-hundred-day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional investors have shown interest in Magnachip Semiconductor. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in the company by 43.7% during the first quarter, purchasing an additional 18,460 shares. Northern Trust Corp also grew its position by 2.5% in the first quarter, buying 1,111 additional shares. Ancora Advisors LLC and S Squared Technology LLC have also invested in Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for various applications. These include communications, the Internet of Things, consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive. The company specializes in display solutions, such as source and gate drivers, and timing controllers for mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, PCs, and televisions. Magnachip Semiconductor is committed to delivering innovative solutions for its customers.