Magnachip Semiconductor Reports Loss of $3.9 Million in Q2

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. has announced a loss of $3.9 million in its second quarter, equivalent to a loss of 9 cents per share. Adjusting for one-time gains and costs, the company’s losses were 6 cents per share. Despite the loss, Magnachip Semiconductor generated $61 million in revenue during this period.

Looking ahead, Magnachip Semiconductor anticipates revenue for the current quarter, ending in September, to be between $59 million and $65 million.

Please note that this information comes from Automated Insights with data sourced from Zacks Investment Research.