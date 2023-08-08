Magnachip Reports Quarterly Loss, Exceeding Estimates

Chip products maker Magnachip has reported a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share, surpassing expectations. This is an improvement from the $0.23 per share earnings in the same period last year. The figures have been adjusted for non-recurring items.

Over the past year, Magnachip has exceeded consensus EPS estimates three times. The company posted revenues of $60.98 million for the quarter ending June 2023, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.79%. However, this is lower than the $101.38 million in revenues from the previous year.

The company’s future performance will be influenced by the management’s commentary on the earnings call. Magnachip shares have seen a 1.3% decline year-to-date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.6%.

The company’s earnings outlook will be crucial in determining its future stock performance. Investors should keep a close eye on earnings estimate revisions for upcoming quarters and the current fiscal year. Currently, Magnachip holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Considering the industry outlook is also important, as it can have an impact on the stock’s performance. Currently, the Semiconductor – Analog and Mixed industry ranks in the bottom 31% of the 250 plus Zacks industries.

In the same industry, Analog Devices (ADI) is yet to report its results for the quarter ending July 2023. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, indicating a year-over-year change of +0.4%.