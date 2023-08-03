Magna International Begins Production of Modular eDecoupling Unit for Battery Electric Vehicles

Magna International, Inc. has started production for a modular eDecoupling unit that will support various battery electric vehicle (BEV) programs for a leading German premium OEM. The production will take place at Magna’s powertrain facility in Lannach, Austria.

The eDecoupling unit, developed by Magna, is a bolt-on stand-alone solution specifically designed for BEVs. It is an electro-magnetic device that disconnects the e-motor from the driveshaft in electric vehicles when propulsion power is not required. This disconnection reduces energy consumption and improves efficiency, leading to an increased electric driving range of up to nine percent. According to Magna, this improvement is beneficial for all electric vehicles.

The president of Magna Powertrain, Diba Ilunga, stated that the innovative modular eDecoupling unit aligns perfectly with the in-house manufacturing strategies of OEMs for electric drive systems. The unit has been designed to be compact, minimizing additional space and weight in both axial and radial directions. This ensures scalability for use across electric and hybrid vehicles, ranging from the B segment up to SUVs and LCVs.

Magna International’s production of the eDecoupling unit demonstrates its commitment to developing advanced technologies that contribute to the growth and success of the electric vehicle industry. With the global shift towards electric mobility, the demand for efficient and innovative solutions like the eDecoupling unit is increasing. Magna’s expertise and dedication to producing high-quality products position it as a key player in the electric vehicle market.

This announcement reinforces Magna’s position as a leading supplier to the automotive industry, providing pioneering solutions to meet the evolving needs of the market. As the adoption of electric vehicles continues to rise, Magna is actively investing in research and development to deliver cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future of transportation.