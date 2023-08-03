Magna International, Inc. Commences Production of eDecoupling Unit for German Automaker

Magna International, Inc. has begun production of a modular eDecoupling unit at its powertrain facility in Lannach, Austria. Developed by Magna, the eDecoupling unit is an electro-magnetic device designed for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). It functions as a stand-alone solution and is integrated as a complete module.

The primary purpose of the eDecoupling unit is to disconnect the electric motor from the driveshaft when propulsion power is not needed. This capability significantly reduces energy consumption and improves overall efficiency. Magna states that the eDecoupling unit can increase the electric driving range of BEVs by up to nine percent, which is a considerable advantage for all electric vehicles.

Magna emphasizes that the innovative design of the eDecoupling unit aligns perfectly with the electric drive systems manufacturing strategies of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The unit’s compact design allows for versatility and adaptability. Magna has successfully minimized the additional package space and weight in both axial and radial directions. As a result, the eDecoupling unit can be easily scaled and employed across various electric and hybrid vehicle segments, ranging from B segment to SUVs and LCVs.

This new production line for the eDecoupling unit is a significant step in advancing Magna’s contribution to the electrification of the automotive industry. As demand for BEVs continues to grow, Magna’s expertise in developing and manufacturing advanced technologies will drive the advancement of electric mobility.