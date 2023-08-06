Magic: The Gathering Announces Collaboration with Final Fantasy

Magic: The Gathering has unveiled its next Universes Beyond set, revealing a collaboration with the popular video game franchise Final Fantasy. Following the success of the Lord of the Rings crossover, this will be the second set of its kind.

Scheduled for release in 2025, the upcoming MTG Universes Beyond set is a joint effort between Wizards of the Coast and Square Enix. It will bring together characters from all mainline Final Fantasy games, allowing fans to see their beloved characters depicted on Magic cards.

Anticipated to include fan-favorites such as Sephiroth, Vaan, and Clive, the set will also feature a diverse range of characters from throughout the Final Fantasy universe. This announcement has generated significant speculation and excitement among fans.

Wizards of the Coast has a history of announcing such collaborations well in advance, as seen with their Lord of the Rings set and other announcements made at GenCon. In addition to the Final Fantasy crossover, they have revealed plans for an upcoming Fallout Commander set and have outlined their release schedule until 2026.

The choice to collaborate with Final Fantasy is intriguing, given that Square Enix already produces its own Final Fantasy trading card game. However, Magic: The Gathering’s immense popularity and established audience may offer a new platform for the franchise to expand upon.

The previous Universes Beyond set, Lord of the Rings, became one of Magic’s most successful sets ever. While the allure of the One Ring likely contributed to its success, the cards from this set have also proved to be formidable in winning decks at recent Pro Tour tournaments.

Fans can now eagerly anticipate the release of the Final Fantasy crossover set in 2025, which will include a variety of booster packs, bundles, and potentially Commander decks.