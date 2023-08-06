Magic: The Gathering Announces Exciting Collaborations with Iconic Intellectual Properties

Magic: The Gathering, the popular collectible card game, is approaching its 30th anniversary and has recently unveiled new collaborations with other iconic intellectual properties (IPs). One of the exciting crossovers is with Bethesda Game Studios’ post-apocalyptic RPG franchise, Fallout. Set to be released in March 2024, a series of Commander Decks will feature factions from the wasteland, including the Brotherhood of Steel and the Enclave.

Another thrilling collaboration introduced is with the immensely popular Assassin’s Creed franchise. This partnership will incorporate the rich library of heroes and historical settings from Assassin’s Creed into the Magic: The Gathering universe, providing fans with a unique gaming experience.

The announcement not only revealed these upcoming collaborations but also hinted at future plans beyond 2024. In 2025, Magic: The Gathering will introduce cards based on the entire Final Fantasy franchise, encompassing games from the original 1987 release to the recently launched Final Fantasy 16.

Wizards of the Coast, the company behind Magic: The Gathering, has a successful track record of collaborating with various brands and IPs, continuously enriching the collectible card game. For instance, they have incorporated the Jurassic World movie franchise into the game, and renowned Japanese horror manga artist Junji Ito has contributed his distinctive style to the creation of several cards. The Secret Lair series has also introduced IPs like Transformers, Warhammer 40,000, and Fortnite to the Magic universe.

Furthermore, Wizards of the Coast has announced a series of sets to be released in 2024, including a Modern Horizons set, a remastered collection of cards from the beloved Ravnica setting (originally introduced in 2005), a Clue edition featuring the Ravnica storyline, and the enchanting world of Bloomburrow.

It is evident that the future holds great promise for Magic: The Gathering enthusiasts, as the game continues to evolve and welcome new IPs into its diverse and ever-expanding universe.