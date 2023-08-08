Magic: The Gathering Sets Release Schedule for 2024

Below is the available release schedule for Magic: The Gathering sets in 2024.

Ravnica Remastered – Q1 2024

The first set of the year, Ravnica Remastered, will feature reprints from all three Ravnica blocks. It will focus on the iconic guilds of the plane and will have retro-style frames.

Murders at Karlov Manor – Q1 2024

Murders at Karlov Manor is a premier set with a murder mystery theme set in Ravnica. Players can expect sleuthing detectives, hidden identities, and a puzzle to unravel.

Universes Beyond MTG Fallout – March 2024

The first crossover of 2024 brings the world of Fallout into Magic: The Gathering. This post-apocalyptic Commander deck set will include supermutants, power armor, deathclaws, and more.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction – Q2 2024

Outlaws of Thunder Junction takes players to a new plane inspired by the Western genre. It will feature Magic’s notorious villains and possibly the inclusion of guns for the first time in a mainline Magic set.

Modern Horizons 3 – Q2 2024

Modern Horizons 3 is an exciting release for fans of the Modern format. It will introduce powerful new cards, a high-powered draft environment, and nostalgic callbacks. The set will also feature dual-faced cards and planeswalkers.

Universes Beyond MTG Assassin’s Creed – July 2024

MTG Assassin’s Creed is a smaller Universes Beyond release. It will include unique Beyond Boosters and will feature content from every Assassin’s Creed game. The cards will be legal in Modern.

Bloomburrow – Q3 2024

Bloomburrow is a whimsical new Magic plane filled with anthropomorphic animals. Players will need to work together to complete a difficult mission. This release marks the start of the Dragonstorm arc in Magic’s storyline.

Duskmourn: House of Horror – Q4 2024

Duskmourn: House of Horror takes a tonal shift with a spooky theme. This set will offer a haunting experience with horror-themed cards.

With these upcoming sets, Magic: The Gathering players have a lot to look forward to in 2024.