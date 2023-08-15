Immortals of Aveum Goes Gold Ahead of Release

Immortals of Aveum, a magic-based first-person shooter developed by Ascendant Studios, has reached the milestone of going Gold. Set in an original fantasy universe filled with magic and conflict, the game is scheduled for release on August 22.

The announcement was made by Ascendant Studios in a YouTube video, where they expressed their excitement about the game’s completion. Going Gold means that the Immortals of Aveum Master disc has been submitted to the game’s publisher, EA. This allows for the production of physical discs and the uploading of the final version of the game to digital storefronts.

Despite being the debut title from Ascendant Studios, the development of Immortals of Aveum has reportedly gone smoothly. This is likely due to the studio’s team, which is comprised of experienced developers from games like Call of Duty and Dead Space.

Fans of the studio and the game will not have to wait long to experience Immortals of Aveum firsthand. With less than two weeks until the release date, players can look forward to diving into the magic-filled world of Aveum and experiencing the thrilling gameplay that the developers have crafted.

The concept of Immortals of Aveum, with its unique fantasy setting and emphasis on magic, has garnered excitement from the gaming community. Players are eager to see how the game combines magic and first-person shooting mechanics for an immersive and enjoyable experience.

As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to grow. Immortals of Aveum has the potential to be a compelling and successful debut for Ascendant Studios, showcasing their talent and passion for game development.