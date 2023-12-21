Creating The Magic: The Art of Making Moravian Beeswax Candles

Summary: The tradition of making Moravian beeswax candles dates back to 1747 in Wetteravia, Germany. Today, volunteers gather at the Central Moravian Church’s business office in Bethlehem to carry on this labor of love. The candles, made with 533 pounds of beeswax, 1.5 miles of wick, and a dash of coffee and donuts, symbolize the purity of Christ and set the mood for candlelight services during the Christmas season.

In the basement of the Central Moravian Church’s business office, a well-oiled machine comes to life every September. This is where volunteers, armed with their passion, gather to create the magic of Moravian beeswax candles. But it’s not just about the candles themselves; it’s the love, care, and devotion that go into making each one.

The tradition traces its origins to the dark days of 1747 in Wetteravia, Germany. Bishop John de Watteville brought light to a world shrouded in political strife and darkness. His candlelight vigil services inspired hope and anticipation for the arrival of the Christ-child. As a symbol of purity, each child received a beeswax candle with a red ribbon, representing the blood of Christ. The flame of the candle served as a reminder of Christ’s sacrifice.

This poignant tradition spread across Europe and eventually made its way to Bethlehem. According to the city’s diary, the first Moravian candlelight service in the New World took place in 1756, forever embedding the tradition within the community.

Today, the candle-making process begins with melting beeswax, which is carefully poured into molds. The resulting bright yellow bricks of beeswax are transformed into 6-inch candles using 1.5 miles of wick. But it’s not just the wax and wick that bring these candles to life; there’s something extra special that fuels the process – 160 cups of coffee and 12 dozen delicious donuts. These treats serve as the fairy dust that keeps the volunteers energized and focused.

As the candles are lovingly crafted, they embody the spirit of Christmas that shines brightly during candlelight services throughout the Lehigh Valley. These candles, with their pure beeswax and vibrant flames, stand as a symbol of hope, sacrifice, and the enduring love that Christmas represents.

So, the next time you light a Moravian beeswax candle, take a moment to appreciate the magic behind it, created by the hands, hearts, and the delicious sustenance that fuels this enchanting tradition.