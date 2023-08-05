Madden NFL 24: Promising Upgrades and Improved Gameplay

Heading into its fourth year in the PS5/Xbox Series X generation, Madden NFL has a lot to prove. The game has received criticism in recent years, with last year’s release averaging a 69 on Metacritic. However, EA is confident in its upcoming release, Madden 24, which boasts upgrades in virtually every major game mode.

EA’s focus this year is on gameplay, building upon the progress made in last year’s version. Despite previous bugs, Madden 24 offers improvements in other areas as well. Mini-games, a popular feature from the PS2 era, make a return alongside the introduction of training camp in Franchise Mode. These mini-games provide challenges for players to earn XP.

Additionally, Superstar Mode returns as a rebranded version of Face of the Franchise. EA has opted for a simulation-focused approach rather than a narrative-based one, acknowledging the failure of previous attempts at a story mode. The reborn Superstar Mode expands on what worked well in last year’s version.

The Yard, previously introduced as a separate mode, has now been transformed into Superstar Showdown. This team-based multiplayer mode allows players to team up with friends against AI or other players. In this revamped version, teams play to 21 points and a “Last Stand” mechanic offsets the advantage of going first.

Franchise Mode also receives updates, with expanded relocation options and other enhancements. Madden NFL 24 aims to address previous criticisms and deliver an improved gaming experience for its fans. With cover athlete Josh Allen, this year’s release looks promising for both casual players and avid fans of the series.