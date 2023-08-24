Madden NFL 24: Refining the Game, Searching for Greatness

Madden NFL 24 is a good, but not great, installment in the popular football video game series. Just like Marvin Lewis’ tenure as the head coach of the Bengals, Madden NFL 24 is decent, but never quite good enough to be considered a winning year for the franchise. While the game has made several notable improvements, it still falls short of reaching its full potential.

One of the significant improvements in Madden NFL 24 is the FieldSENSE system, which combines the Hit Everything mechanic with new animations that take player size and strength into account. The addition of over 1,700 tackle animations has enhanced the realism of the game, making big hits and tackles feel impactful and satisfying. The new animations, such as wrap-up tackles and scoops, accurately depict the violence of the sport.

The Skill-Based Passing system has also been refined in this year’s edition. New animations have been added to represent various scenarios players encounter when catching passes. Diving catches have been improved, making seemingly impossible catches more likely to be successful. The game now emphasizes player momentum, requiring precise timing for successful passes.

Quarterbacks known for their improvisational skills, like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, are more likely to perform jumping and diving passes when the situation calls for it. The revamped player skeletons and models contribute to the game’s overall visual appeal, making it the best-looking and best-animated Madden game to date.

Post-play reactions from players have been refined, adding depth to the game’s presentation. Players exhibit a range of emotions and celebrations, including iconic gestures like the Spider-Man pointing meme. The inclusion of referees, who were absent in previous editions, adds to the authenticity of the on-field experience.

The AI has seen noticeable improvements, particularly in AI blocking. Blockers now make better decisions and work together to create more realistic blocking scenarios. The AI quarterbacks also behave more like their real-life counterparts, utilizing audibles and hot routes to make strategic plays.

While Madden NFL 24 has made significant strides, it still falls short of being a game-changer. To achieve meaningful progress, EA Tiburon, the game’s developer, needs more resources and time to implement substantial changes. However, for fans of the series, Madden NFL 24 offers an enjoyable on-field experience with improved visuals, animations, and AI systems.

